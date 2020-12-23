Whittier shooting: Suspect arrested in killing of woman at Kohl's store

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Whittier police have arrested a suspect in Tuesday night's fatal shooting of a woman at a Kohl's store.

The suspect was identified as Enrique Acosta, 41, of Whittier. Some time after the shooting he was located in the Barstow area and taken into custody without incident. He was brought back to the Whittier jail to be booked for murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Whittwood Town Center. Police said a woman was killed and the suspect fled the scene.
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal shooting at a Kohl's store in a Whittier shopping complex Tuesday night.



Acosta's relation to the victim and motive were not immediately disclosed but police initially described the shooting as the possible result of a domestic dispute.

Witnesses said the victim was checking out near a register with a child as the store was full of holiday shoppers when she got into an argument with a man. The shooter was heard saying something to the young boy along the lines of "I just shot your mom and now I'm leaving."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countymallgun violencehomicideshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
Northeast San Fernando Valley is 'ground zero' for COVID, officials say
COVID patient charged with murder in beating of fellow patient in Lancaster
Here's what the Kirk Cameron event looked like from the ground
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
Why isn't CA using the USNS Mercy to help overwhelmed hospitals?
Show More
Big drop in holiday travel expected in SoCal this year
"Disease X" may become the next deadly virus
OC duo uses Facebook to bounce back after losing work during shutdowns
Woman killed in shooting at Kohl's store in Whittier, police say
Biden introduces CT schools chief as education secretary pick
More TOP STORIES News