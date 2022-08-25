Whole Foods sued over alleged false marketing claims for beef

A lawsuit filed in Santa Ana claims beef sold by Whole Foods is not free of antibiotics as advertised.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Whole Foods is being sued for alleged false marketing claims for their beef which touted, "no antibiotics ever."

Three consumers and an animal welfare nonprofit filed the suit in Santa Ana on Aug. 23.

They claim that independent laboratory testing had found the store's beef to have antibiotic and other pharmaceutical residue.

Those who filed the lawsuit want Whole Foods to correct the marketing and pay unspecified compensatory and punitive damages to shoppers who overpaid.

Whole Foods and its parent company, Amazon, have not commented publicly.