Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share emotional reaction to being cast in 'Wicked' movie

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The hit Broadway musical "Wicked" is flying off the stage and onto the silver screen.

Director Jon M. Chu broke the news that singer Ariana Grande will play Glinda. Grande posted a photo of her reaction on Instagram with a caption saying "thank goodness," which is also a song from the Broadway musical.

Cynthia Erivo will play the green witch Elphaba. She posted her emotional reaction to the news on Instagram as well, with the caption: "Pink goes good with Green" and three green emoji hearts.



Erivo also posted a photo of a note sent to her by the "Thank U, Next" singer.

"Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love," Grande wrote in the card.

It's not the first time Chu has adapted a musical for film. He also directed "In the Heights," which came out earlier this year.

