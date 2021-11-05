Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share emotional reaction to being cast in 'Wicked' movie

Goooood Newwwws!!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie @UniversalPics Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!! In pink and green!!! pic.twitter.com/t1eH82mCe7 — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) November 5, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The hit Broadway musical "Wicked" is flying off the stage and onto the silver screen.Director Jon M. Chu broke the news that singer Ariana Grande will play Glinda. Grande posted a photo of her reaction on Instagram with a caption saying "thank goodness," which is also a song from the Broadway musical.Cynthia Erivo will play the green witch Elphaba. She posted her emotional reaction to the news on Instagram as well, with the caption: "Pink goes good with Green" and three green emoji hearts.Erivo also posted a photo of a note sent to her by the "Thank U, Next" singer."Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love," Grande wrote in the card.It's not the first time Chu has adapted a musical for film. He also directed "In the Heights," which came out earlier this year.