Wild Rivers Water Park: Construction to begin in Irvine, opening expected as early as next summer

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Construction of a new Wild Rivers Water Park is set to get underway in Irvine on Wednesday, with an opening expected as early as next summer.The Irvine City Council approved a location and lease for the water park last April, and in November the city's planning commission voted unanimously to approve a conditional-use permit for the 20-acre project at Orange County Great Park.The water park, which will include 20 attractions on its opening day, will be located at the intersection of Skyhawk and Great Park Boulevard.Among the attractions will be raft rides, a tube slide complex, drop slides, body slides and a wave pool. Additional attractions are planned for the future, including a possible three-acre expansion.A new city parking lot, with about 1,230 spaces, will be located adjacent to the water park.After its grand opening, the park is expected to be open annually from mid-May through mid-September.