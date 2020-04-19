Wild video shows drivers illegally take over intersection in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- People in Tustin defied stay-at-home orders and many appeared to ignore physical distancing guidelines during an apparent street takeover on Friday.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Intersection of Del Amo and Valencia avenues, according to the Tustin Police Department.

The video shows several cars performing donuts, burnouts and other street students at the intersection.

Officers responded to the intersection but everyone was gone by the time they arrived. No arrests were made.
