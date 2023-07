A major wildlife crossing for the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills is taking another big step forward.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --

Crews are expected to pour 850 tons of wet concrete for the foundation of the bridge.

The project will allow animals to move safely above the 101 Freeway at Liberty Canyon.

Once completed, it's expected to be one of the world's largest wildlife animal crossings.

Biologists hope the crossing will expand the mountain-lion mating pool.