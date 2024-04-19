New documentary highlights LA's wildlife, mountain lion P-22 and new crossing over 101 Freeway

A new documentary, "Wildlife on the Edge," looks at the many deadly hazards animals face in major cities like Los Angeles.

A new documentary, "Wildlife on the Edge," looks at the many deadly hazards animals face in major cities like Los Angeles.

A new documentary, "Wildlife on the Edge," looks at the many deadly hazards animals face in major cities like Los Angeles.

A new documentary, "Wildlife on the Edge," looks at the many deadly hazards animals face in major cities like Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When you think of Los Angeles you may picture the bustling city, Hollywood and the millions of people who live here.

Southern California is not only home to humans, but incredible wildlife in forests and mountains.

Los Angeles wildlife photographer Robert Martinez has been capturing Southern California's wildlife for 12 years.

"What I've seen has far surpassed my expectations. I'm able to bring people into the lives of 'Wilford the bear' or the mother of lions and her three kittens," Martinez said. "Things I've never thought I'd get to see, and yet, I love showcasing and showing people how animals can behave when there's no people around."

He shares incredible images and videos online through hidden trail cameras.

His work is featured in a new Ecoflix documentary called "Wildlife on the Edge," narrated by actor Beau Bridges.

The film examines the many deadly hazards animals face in major cities like L.A.

One of Southern California's most iconic and beloved animals, mountain lion P-22, is featured in the documentary.

P-22 was euthanized in 2022 because of health issues after being hit by a car.

The mountain lion is also one of the driving forces behind the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing that is being built right now.

The vegetated overpass will cross over Highway 101.

"We wanted to do a film that really celebrated the wildlife that's in Los Angeles and provided the other side of the story to the wildlife crossing," said Peter Von Puttkamer, the documentary's filmmaker. "'OK, animals are dying on highways, but how do they live the rest of the time?'"

Ecoflix is a not-for-profit streaming channel.

"Wildlife on the Edge" is now streaming. You can watch the film's trailer here.