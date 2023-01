Car goes over cliff, crashes into ocean at Will Rogers State Beach

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car crashed into the ocean at Will Rogers State Beach after falling over a cliff, police confirmed Monday.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Several people were transported to the hospital from the scene, but the extent of their injuries was not clear.

It's still unknown what led to the incident, but police are investigating.