Arts & Entertainment

Will Smith banned from Academy events, programs for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

EMBED <>More Videos

Academy meeting Friday to discuss sanctions against Will Smith

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided that Will Smith will be banned from attending any Academy events or programs, including future Oscars, for a period of 10 years.

The Academy's Board of Governors made the decision Friday, nearly two weeks after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the Academy said in a statement. "...This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

The ban takes effect on April 8, 2022.

"I will accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a brief statement issued to CNN.

After the slap that was witnessed around the world, Smith sat back down and yelled obscenities at Rock from his seat. Later in the show, he went on stage to accept the award for Best Actor. Since that night, Smith has issued a series of apologies and resigned from the Academy.

WATCH: Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock slap. Here's what that means
EMBED More News Videos

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as he faces possible discipline over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.



Prior to the Academy's announcement, Hollywood insiders had speculated that Smith's punishment could include a ban on future nominations.

"They could create a ban for him being nominated which would ostensibly have a trickle-down effect on his career because any Oscar film or would-be Oscar film wouldn't probably think twice... about casting him because it would cast a pall on the production," said IndieWire Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris-Bridson.

RELATED | Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars after joke at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense, apologizes
EMBED More News Videos

The best actor winner for "King Richard" apologized to Chris Rock in an Instagram post for slapping the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars. Josh Einiger has more on Will Smith's apology.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countywill smithoscarsentertainmentacademy awardsassault
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist leads authorities on high-speed chase through SoCal
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
Scooter accident leaves man paralyzed, and attorney has warning
3 killed in fiery solo-vehicle crash in East LA
Family of boy hit in head by errant throw sues Angels for negligence
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
50 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
Show More
Suspect in shooting of off-duty Inglewood police officer is arrested
'Dancing with the Stars' tangoing over to Disney+ next season
Suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting released from jail by mistake
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
Dodgers tap Walker Buehler for season opener against Rockies
More TOP STORIES News