Coronavirus California

Will there be a 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections? WHO warns of 'immediate 2nd peak'

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Health officials have long been warning of a second wave of coronavirus cases to come sometime in the fall, but a global spike may come even sooner.

While new infections may be on the decline in Europe, Asia and North America, the World Health Organization's Dr. Mike Ryan warned that trend may change with loosened restrictions.

RELATED: Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?

Ryan predicted we may see a "second peak" even before the expected second wave in the fall.

"We need also to be cognizant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time. We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now, it is going to keep going down," he said. "We may get a second peak in this (first) wave."

He advised leaders to "continue to put in place the public health and social measures, the surveillance measures, the testing measures and a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downwards trajectory and we don't have an immediate second peak," as reported by Reuters.

In addition to a potential more imminent peak, epidemiologists also believe we'll see a wave of new COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter, as is typical with other strains of coronavirus.

Marc Lipsitch, a Harvard epidemiology professor, said in an interview with the American Medical Association he expects warm, summer weather to contribute to a decline in coronavirus transmission, but only by about 20%.

"That's only enough to slow it down, but not enough to stop it," said Lipsitch. "We will have a harder time controlling coronavirus in the fall ... and we will all be very tired of social distancing and other tactics. The hard thing will be to keep enough of it to protect our ICUs and keep the number of cases from flaring up."

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has emphasized the state is prepared to return to stricter stay-at-home measures if the rate of COVID-19 transmission increases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssocial distancingworld health organizationcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placestay at home ordercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
EDD hiring 1,800 to process unemployment claims
COVID-19 in OC: 100 new cases, 6 additional deaths
Rent assistance program announced for LA families
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 933 new cases, 53 new deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rent assistance program announced for LA families
Protest of George Floyd death turns violent in downtown LA
What to do if you still haven't gotten your stimulus check
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Citadel Outlets in Commerce reopens with new safety measures
EDD hiring 1,800 to process unemployment claims
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Show More
Video captures violent confrontation between deputy, driver in Lynwood
Man killed in police shooting after stabbing K-9 in OC
Coronavirus updates: Briefings from local, state officials
Security company Securitas hiring 1,200 employees in CA
UCI student is first undocumented immigrant to graduate from program
More TOP STORIES News