Will there be a wildflower "super bloom" in Southern California this year?

April showers bring May flowers. But will California's wet winter lead to wildflower "super blooms" again this spring? Here's what experts say.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, experts say the bloom may not be as vibrant as in years past. Factors include the massive amount of rain the state has received and the colder temperatures.

Poppies are in full bloom, and visitors are flocking to a catch a glimpse and take pictures of the colorful fields at a poppy reserve in the Antelope Valley.

Wildflowers have already started popping up across Southern California, in places such as Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. But the displays of wildflowers have reportedly been "sparse so far."

However, experts say things could perk up in mid-April if the forecast brings consistent temperatures in the 80s, but it may not qualify as a "super bloom."