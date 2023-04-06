WATCH LIVE

Actor William H. Macy being sued for $600K after neighbor accuses him of chopping down his trees

Thursday, April 6, 2023 7:47PM
Actor William H. Macy is being sued for $600,000 and is being accused of trespassing on his neighbor's property to kill several healthy trees.

According to new legal documents, the neighbor, Pierce Brown, claims Macy's workers took down trees that weren't on his property.

Brown believes it was on purpose despite the "Shameless" actor describing it as an honest accident.

The neighbor also claims Macy's workers damaged the gate that connected the two properties.

Macy's team has yet to provide comment on the lawsuit.

