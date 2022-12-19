Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in connection with assault at West Hollywood club

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested Monday in connection with an assault earlier this month at a West Hollywood club, authorities said.

McGinest, 51, was taken into custody Monday morning after he went to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station to provide a statement. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the incident happened at a club in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 9. Details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.

McGinest was released on Bond just before 10 a.m. Monday.

McGinest played in the NFL for 15 years, mostly with the New England Patriots, where he was a three-time Super Bowl champion.

He has since served as an analyst for the NFL Network and ESPN.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.