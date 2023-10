Two men were killed in a shooting Monday night in Wilmington and the suspects remain outstanding, police say.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were killed in a shooting Monday night in Wilmington.

The double shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the area of Sanford Avenue and East M Street.

One male adult was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead there later in the evening.

Another man was pronounced dead at the scene.

More details about the victims and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

There were no reports of a suspect in custody.