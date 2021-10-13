Fire at Wilmington train yard sends thick black smoke into sky over South Bay, Long Beach

By ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire broke out at a train yard in Wilmington, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air over the South Bay and Long Beach area Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was first reported around 2:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Alameda Street. Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed an outdoor yard with tires, machinery and commercial rubbish on fire. Black smoke filled the skies.

Firefighters say loud noises were heard during the fire so a hazardous materials team was dispatched as a precaution.

By 3:30 p.m., firefighters appeared to have the flames well under control and down to smoldering debris.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

