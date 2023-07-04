Man lighting fireworks on street in Wilmington killed in hit-and-run, investigators say

A man who was lighting fireworks near a shopping center parking lot in Wilmington was hit and killed by a driver, authorities said.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was reportedly lighting fireworks near a shopping center parking lot in Wilmington was hit and killed by a driver, authorities said.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday along Fries Avenue, close to the Food for Less on West G Street.

Investigators said the victim, described only as a 36-old-man, was reportedly lighting fireworks when he was run over by a driver in an SUV.

The impact of the collision threw him down the street, according to investigators. He landed partially underneath another vehicle that was leaving the parking lot at the time.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle who struck him remains on the run.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.