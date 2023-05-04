4 hospitalized after reported hydrogen sulfide leak at refinery in Wilmington

Firefighters responded to a refinery in Wilmington Thursday morning after three people were reportedly exposed to hydrogen sulfide.

WILMINGTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a gas leak at a refinery in Wilmington Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the hazmat situation at the Marathon facility on Pacific Coast Highway around 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department says the gases leaking were believed to be butane and hydrogen sulfide. It's not clear what caused the leak, but it has since been shut down.

The condition of the patients was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.