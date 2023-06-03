On their way home from graduation, a 17-year-old was killed and her boyfriend and his sister were hospitalized after their car was hit by a truck that ran a red light in Winchester.

17-year-old dies; 2 teens hurt in car crash on way home from graduation after truck runs red light

WINCHESTER, Calif. (KABC) -- What was supposed to be a night of celebration for a group of students turned into a nightmare after a truck ran a red light plowing into their car, killing a 17-year-old and injuring her boyfriend and his sister.

The horrible wreck happened in Winchester Thursday night at the intersection of Winchester Road and Keller Road.

The CHP says a black GMC Sierra ran a red light and then slammed into the side of a white Nissan Titan, which had the three high schoolers inside.

"It's sad that something tragic like this had to happen after such a great day. I mean, you finish high school, and then... it's just a lot," said Nadia Petrosius, a friend of the victims.

Friends and classmates of the victims have been coming to the accident scene all day Friday to leave flowers and other items at the memorial.

"They're all great people. I knew the driver and his sister best, but their whole family is very warm hearted," said Petrosius.

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. The unidentified 30-year-old man diving the black truck may have just ignored the light completely.

Petrosius said it is not uncommon for drivers to run the red light at the intersection without hesitating.

"I mean, all the time, when you come up to this light you have to pause an extra two or three seconds just to see if someone's going to run it," said Petrosius.

The CHP says charges on the driver of the black truck, who is also in the hospital, are pending the completion of an investigation.

"Obviously, our investigation will determine what level this will reach, if it will be gross vehicle manslaughter if there's reckless driving or other circumstances that could dictate as far as the case," said CHP Officer Luis Godinez.