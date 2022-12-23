Window washers rescued from DTLA high-rise after platform's motor breaks, LAFD says

Two window washers were rescued from the 25th floor of a high-rise in downtown Los Angeles after the motor on the platform they were on broke, according to authorities.

Friday's rescue happened just after 10 a.m. at the Perla condo building located at 400 S Broadway. According to the L.A. Fire Department, firefighters used a rope system for the rescue.

AIR7 HD was above the scene when firefighters safely brought the workers into the building through a window.

No injuries were reported in the incident.