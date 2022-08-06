Woman was heading to prenatal checkup with infant son, boyfriend before deadly Windsor Hills crash

A pregnant woman who died along with her young son and boyfriend in a fiery Windsor Hills crash caused by a speeding car was heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment, her sister said Friday.

Seana Kerr and her family are in utter shock as they try to process the tragic deaths of her older sister Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old nephew, her sister's boyfriend and their unborn child.

"We're still going through the stages of grieving and we're just at stage one," Kerr said. "We're in denial because that stuff happens in movies. That stuff happens one in a million."

Kerr said her loved ones were killed when a driver in Mercedes-Benz coupe barreled through the intersection of La Brea and Slauson on Thursday.

She said her sister, who she called "Rey Rey," had just left their home and was heading to her third trimester check-up when the crashed happened.

"She literally walked out the door, because we all live together, and she said, 'Ok, I love y'all. I'm going to my doctor's appointment to check up on the baby,'" Kerr said.

Kerr said she offered to watch Alonzo but Ryan wanted to take her son for a car ride.

"When I look at my son I see my nephew," Kerr said. "My nephew was my son's first best friend. My nephew was like my son's brother. All they know were each other."

In addition, Kerr said 24-year-old Reynold Lester, the father of Ryan's unborn baby, was in the car.

She said he is one of the victims killed.

Ryan's family said Lester was 24 years old and worked as a security guard. Ryan was a stay-at-home mother and a student, according to her family.

While Ryan's family is broken they are leaning on their faith for comfort and peace.

They now look to the driver of that Mercedes for answers as to what led to the crash.

"On behalf of my family, we forgive you. We're experiencing this terrible loss, but we believe in God and we believe that God does everything for a reason," Kerr said.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a Mercedes-Benz sedan ran a red light at high speed and caused the crash involving as many as six cars near a gas station in Windsor Hills, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video showed the Mercedes careening through an intersection, striking at least two cars that exploded in flames and were sent hurtling onto a sidewalk, winding up against the gas station's corner sign. A fiery streak led to one car. One vehicle was torn in half.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was taken into custody at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood, the CHP said in a news release Friday.

Charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence will be recommended when the case is presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, the Highway Patrol said.

Ryan's family has created a GoFundMe page page to help with funeral expenses as they plan to bury their loved ones.

If you would like to donate, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.