Driver killed in 2-car crash at Winnetka intersection; 1 vehicle ends up in front yard of home

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a violent two-car crash Thursday morning at an intersection in Winnetka, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly after 6 a.m. at Winnetka Avenue and Nordhoff Street, where one of the vehicles ended up in the front yard of a nearby home.

One of the drivers, a man believed to be in his 20s, was gravely injured and initially trapped inside his sedan, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters used power tools "to disentangle him from the badly damaged vehicle," but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The other driver suffered only minor injuries and declined to be transported to a hospital, the LAFD said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.