CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Winnetka mother of four was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park, and police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver responsible.
The 46-year-old woman was hit near Roscoe Boulevard and Lurline Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said she was found on the street along the north curb of Rosco Boulevard with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Though authorities did not officially identify the woman, her fiancé identified her as Lorena Ponce. He said she had recently been let go from her job and has been in a state of depression. He believes that may have contributed to what happened.
"Because of that state of depression really affected her well-being and everything, and that's part of the reason why she was out here being exposed to like circumstances where she got whatever happened to her," he said.
Police are looking for a light-colored vehicle, tan or silver in color, possibly an older model Chevy Tahoe. Investigators said the vehicle may have been traveling westbound on Roscoe Boulevard from Lurline Avenue at the time of the collision.
A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the suspect's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, the LAPD said.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at (818) 644-8116. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Winnetka mother of 4 killed in hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News