snow plow

Snow plows synchronize to clear KY interstate during winter snow storm

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. -- Snow plows organized to remove a buildup of snow from an interstate highway in Kentucky Tuesday.

Footage shows the plows at work as a winter snowstorm brought treacherous travel conditions to the state.

RELATED: Chicago Weather: Areas near lake see as much as 16 inches of snow in latest winter storm

"Synchronized snow plowing is a thing! Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged," the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote in a Twitter post.


The National Weather Service expected the worst weather to hit the state on the afternoon of Feb. 15 through to the next day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelkentuckyicy roadswinter stormsnowsnow plowu.s. & worldroad safety
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW PLOW
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mass vaccination site opens at CSULA
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Former inmate graduates with honors from CSULB
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
How does recalling a CA governor actually work? Here's the process
Woman, child die of carbon monoxide poisoning trying to stay warm
LAUSD to begin vaccinating eligible employees
Show More
Food, PPE, other essentials donated to Oxnard farmworkers
Lancaster brewery owner says health inspector cost him business
George Floyd's family 'outraged' over alleged LAPD photo mocking his death
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
More TOP STORIES News