Traffic

22-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves 1 dead, several injured; video shows semi-truck hitting snow plow

EMBED <>More Videos

22-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 1 dead, several injured

SLINGER, Wis. -- At least one person was killed and several others were injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 41 in Wisconsin Wednesday.

Dashcam video shows the moment a semi-truck hit a snowplow, causing it to overturn and roll into a ditch. The man who recorded it told ABC affiliate WISN-TV whiteout conditions appeared suddenly.

WATCH: Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off I-94 ramp in Milwaukee
EMBED More News Videos

A driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp in Milwaukee and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.



"Visibility cut and then all the sudden I was seeing the semi in front of me and then you could see stuff in the ditch on the left and the ditch on the right and then just the unfolding of the semi hitting the dump truck in front of me," he said.

The crashes took place near State Highway 144 and Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk, about an hour northwest of Milwaukee.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there were at least three chain-reaction crashes within a 20-mile stretch.

It's not clear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries were.

Quick bursts of snow were reported across southeast Wisconsin throughout the day Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwisconsintraffic fatalitiessnow plowtraffictruck crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News