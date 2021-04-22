22-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves 1 dead, several injured; video shows semi-truck hitting snow plow

Dashcam video shows the moment a semi-truck hit a snowplow, causing it to overturn and roll into a ditch. The man who recorded it told ABC affiliate WISN-TV whiteout conditions appeared suddenly.
"Visibility cut and then all the sudden I was seeing the semi in front of me and then you could see stuff in the ditch on the left and the ditch on the right and then just the unfolding of the semi hitting the dump truck in front of me," he said.
The crashes took place near State Highway 144 and Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk, about an hour northwest of Milwaukee.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there were at least three chain-reaction crashes within a 20-mile stretch.
It's not clear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries were.
Quick bursts of snow were reported across southeast Wisconsin throughout the day Wednesday.