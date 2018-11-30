Tustin police arrested a woman suspected of impersonating a police officer.Denise Latta was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, false imprisonment, sexual battery and impersonating an officer.When she was arrested, authorities found her in possession of fake badges, identification cards that read agent and clothing that read fugitive recovery agent.Latta also represented herself to detectives as a private detective and bail enforcement officer. Authorities said she did not have the proper documentation to prove it. She was also in possession of several other items that led detectives to believe that there may be multiple victims.The investigation stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 13. Authorities said Latta entered a bar in the city. She approached a victim and bartender while presenting a badge similar to what officers wear.She then forced the victim to show her identification, and Latta cut it into pieces, authorities said. Latta soon forced the victim to leave the bar and once outside, made the woman put her hands on the wall and spread her feet.Latta proceeded to search the victim, touching her beast and groin area over her clothing. Authorities said Latta then told the victim she wasn't going to arrest her, but to leave the bar and never come back.Authorities believe there may be other victims and urge anyone with more information to call the Tustin Police Department.