Woman barricades self in Castaic senior living apartment after shooting at LA County deputies

CASTAIC, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman barricaded herself inside a senior living facility after shooting at Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Castaic Friday.

The incident unfolded around 4 p.m. at the Castaic Lake Senior Village in the 31000 block of Castaic Road, when a woman fired shots at deputies through her front door. Authorities responded to a welfare service call.

Deputies were not injured in the shooting and did not fire back at the woman.

The woman remained in her unit. Authorities evacuated the building as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.
