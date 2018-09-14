A woman barricaded herself inside a senior living facility after shooting at Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Castaic Friday.The incident unfolded around 4 p.m. at the Castaic Lake Senior Village in the 31000 block of Castaic Road, when a woman fired shots at deputies through her front door. Authorities responded to a welfare service call.Deputies were not injured in the shooting and did not fire back at the woman.The woman remained in her unit. Authorities evacuated the building as a precaution.The investigation is ongoing.