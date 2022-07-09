arson

California woman caught on video allegedly lighting man on fire; 2 charged

Victim hospitalized with severe burns
EMBED <>More Videos

Shocking video shows Sanger woman allegedly lighting man on fire

SANGER, Calif. -- WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

Sanger police say a man is in the hospital with severe burns after being set on fire by a woman.

The incident happened at Sanger Park on Academy Avenue at about 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Police have arrested the woman, 48-year-old Patricia Castillo, as well as another man, 43-year-old Leonard Hawkins.



They say surveillance video shows Castillo approaching the victim and throwing a liquid from a cup onto him. She and the victim then appear to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the victim on fire.

Investigators say Hawkins had given her the accelerant used to light the victim on fire.

The victim is now in a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangercaliforniafirecaught on videoburn injuriesarsoncaught on cameraarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Video shows man using flamethrower in San Bernardino street takeover
San Bernardino County Fire introduces newest K-9 arson investigator
Suspect shot by deputies in Hacienda Heights after chase
Arson suspect arrested, another sought in connection with Venice fires
TOP STORIES
CHP seize UTV possibly involved in IE hit-and-run that killed 2 kids
5,000 pounds of meth seized in San Diego County after truck crosses
2 home invasion suspects arrested after wild chase in Panorama City
Riverside County 'failed' to help Turpin kids, report says
'Stranger Things' sends 36-year-old Metallica song back on the charts
Illinois parade shooting: Orphaned boy doesn't know parents are dead
Man throws powerful firework into Anaheim home, injuring woman
Show More
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Man, 68, charged in stabbing death at Pasadena home
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
Entire nation stunned by assassination of Shinzo Abe
Man caught on video attacking Malibu home with pickaxe arrested
More TOP STORIES News