Woman fatally shot in West Valinda; investigation underway

WEST VALINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide detectives are responding to investigate the shooting death of a woman in West Valinda on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Glenshaw Drive, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
