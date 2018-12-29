Woman killed, 2 others wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for two men suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring two other people in South Los Angeles.

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for two men suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring two other people in South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near 89th Street and Central Avenue. When authorities arrived, one woman was dead and another woman and man were found wounded.

The injured victims were taken to a hospital. One was listed in critical condition and the other is stable.

The woman who died was later identified as Kioka Colbert, 26.

Authorities said a man was seen running from the scene and officers chased after him. They had help from a K-9 unit and detained him.

Investigators believe it may be gang related.

Authorities said they're still trying to determine if the suspect they arrested is connected to the shooting. They said there may be two suspects, both men in their 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotwoman killedman shotsearchSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Escaped San Quentin inmate captured in Paso Robles
Suspect arrested in Glendale hit-run that killed 72-year-old
Woman killed in Boyle Heights house fire; 4 others hospitalized
Portland hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out black man
Sears to close 80 more stores, including 5 Kmarts in CA
Pastor for OC churches arrested on suspicion of child molestation
2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mom sued US to see him has died
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Show More
Service dogs from nonprofit help veterans get their lives back
Cancer victim makes dream trip to decorate Rose Parade floats
Rose Parade floats almost ready to be decked with flowers
Joshua Tree packed with visitors despite government shutdown
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
More News