Woman killed, man wounded in shooting at Chino parking lot

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A young woman is dead and a man is wounded after a shooting in a Chino parking lot on Thursday. The suspects remain on the run.The shooting was reported around 2:43 p.m. in the parking lot of Big Lots at Central and Walnut avenues. Authorities said one female was deceased in the drivers seat and a male was able to walk to the hospital and is in stable condition.A male suspect fled the scene. A description of him has not been released.Devastated family members later identified the victim as Thalia Flores. They said she was gunned down in her car after leaving work.i believe he did walk to the hospital. 17:48:33 he is in stable condition and is expected to survive at the hospital.Police are not saying how Flores knew the male victim but her family claims he was her new boyfriend.Flores' mother alleges her daughter's ex-boyfriend - who she broke up with a month ago after five years together - is the suspect police are looking for. Police have yet to confirm this."I was worried about her because he was a violent person," said the victim's aunt, Marilu Hernandez.Police are looking at video surveillance to help find the suspect.As for the person responsible, Flores' aunt had this to say: "We want all charges on him. We want him in jail."The shopping center was closed during the investigation.