Woman loses both feet after boyfriend pushes her onto subway tracks in NYC, police sources say

Police say the female's boyfriend pushed her onto the tracks after they had an argument before fleeing the scene.

Police say the female's boyfriend pushed her onto the tracks after they had an argument before fleeing the scene.

Police say the female's boyfriend pushed her onto the tracks after they had an argument before fleeing the scene.

Police say the female's boyfriend pushed her onto the tracks after they had an argument before fleeing the scene.

NEW YORK -- A woman lost both her feet after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her onto the subway tracks in New York City into the path of an oncoming train, police sources said.

The 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend were reportedly arguing at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan Saturday morning when he allegedly shoved her onto the tracks, police said. She was then struck by a southbound 3 train, police said.

NYPD officers responded to the station shortly before 10:30 a.m. ET to a report of a woman on the tracks. Officers found the victim conscious and responsive with injuries to her legs after being struck by the train, police said. Both of her feet had been amputated, police sources said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

The boyfriend allegedly fled the scene and no arrests have been made, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

The incident comes days after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York National Guard troops and New York State Police troopers will be deployed into the subway system to target transit crime.

The new deployment is in addition to the 1,000 New York City police officers who were ordered to patrol subway lines and do security checks on bags in the nation's largest transit system last month following an attack on a conductor and other high-profile crimes.

Hochul said her plan also includes assigning 1,000 state workers, including 250 state police troopers and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police members, to assist the NYPD in enhanced baggage checks at heavily trafficked areas of the subway system.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.