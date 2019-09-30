LAPD searching for woman with Alzheimer's disease gone missing after leaving Van Nuys care facility

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who went missing earlier this week.

Maria Lopez hasn't been seen since Wednesday. She was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving a Van Nuys care facility in the 15200 block of Sherman Way, where she lives, according to the LAPD.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a black skirt with white stripes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD's Van Nuys Station at 818-374-9500.
