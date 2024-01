Woman injured in accidental shooting at her Encino home

A woman was shot and injured in her Encino home Sunday night, and a man was arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim, who is in her 80s, was shot in the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Police said her condition has been stabilized.

The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of Encino Avenue.

A suspect is in custody. Police said the shooting does not seem intentional.

No other details were released.