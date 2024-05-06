Los Angeles city bus driver violently attacked by woman over fare dispute

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eyewitness video shows a woman violently attacking a Los Angeles city bus driver after she apparently tried to board without paying a fare.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, according to LAPD. Officers took the woman into custody afterward.

Witnesses say the dispute apparently happened when the woman tried to board the LADOT bus without paying a fare and the driver refused to let her on.

Video shows the woman violently grabbing, pulling and punching the bus driver - who resisted, kicking her several times and trying to get her off the bus while repeatedly shouting "Get off me!" Video also shows the woman later laying on the ground as officers take her into custody.

The bus driver was treated on the scene and released without hospitalization.

The woman was taken into custody on a battery investigation.