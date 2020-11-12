Woman wanted in Santa Ana assault caught on video

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police are seeking the public's help finding a woman accused of assaulting a man in front of a veterans residence.Surveillance video shows a man and a woman having a discussion or possibly an argument in front of a building in the 3000 block of West First Street. Police say they did not know each other but the woman asked the man for money.He refused to give her money and told her to leave. Video shows them having an argument in front of the building and at one point she appeared to spit on the man.He then went to walk back inside the building and she followed him to the door. At that point they exchanged kicks and then started fighting. Another woman came along in the video and separated them and they walked off.Police say the woman is wanted for assault and battery after punching the man several times in the face and head with her fists.The incident happened Oct. 21 around 8 p.m.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Angel at (714) 245-8404 orDAngel@santa-ana.org