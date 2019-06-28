Woman who faked pregnancy and duped Lake Forest couple pleads guilty in adoption case

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A Virginia woman who faked being pregnant to dupe a Lake Forest couple who hoped to adopt the baby has pleaded guilty in the case.

Laura and Matt Trayte were ready to testify against Elizabeth Jones in court when she suddenly pleaded guilty during jury selection. She was convicted of obtaining money under false pretense, obstruction of justice and two parole violations.

The Traytes traveled to Virginia in November to adopt the baby Jones said she was delivering. They soon found out she wasn't even pregnant.

"She said that she did it because she felt so much pain in her life and she wanted someone else to experience pain," said Wise County Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Jones, a decorated Army veteran, was on probation for credit card fraud. She will serve two years in state prison, with another eight years suspended.

The Traytes say they still hope to adopt a sibling for their 6-year-old son.
