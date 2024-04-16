Woman's body found in trash can in Sunland, leading to homicide investigation

Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the medical examiner will ultimately determine the woman's age, identity and cause of death.

SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trash can in Sunland.

The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 8500 block of Wentworth Street. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the medical examiner will ultimately determine the woman's age, identity and cause of death.

"There was, like, some sort of zip ties that were on the trash bin as well," said LAPD Det. Eduardo Serrano.

It wasn't clear how long the body had been there but neighbors told Eyewitness News they noticed a foul smell Monday. The body was inside a Burton snowboarding bag when police removed it from the trash can.

"Somewhat shocking," said neighborhood resident Carrie Tucker. "It is a relatively nice area. Everybody stays to themselves."

Neighbors said they had noticed the trash can dumped along the side of a yard next to the wash on Wentworth Street last Friday. The homeowner, William Elliott, said he didn't spot it until Monday.

"I went up to see what it was and that's when I noticed the smell first when I got close to it," he told ABC7. "And then I went to pick it up right, because it was tipped over on its front, and I could feel something like sloshing around like liquid. It was kind of heavy and I thought, 'Oh, there's a dead animal in here or something like that.'"

Elliott says he moved it to the street and called authorities. It wasn't until gardeners noticed the smell and called police that they discovered it was a woman, possibly in her 30s.

Meanwhile, police are still canvassing the neighborhood for clues and any possible surveillance video.

"On Friday, we captured on our Ring camera like a random masked man that stood around our bush, so we don't know if that was something that was interesting, but the trash can has been there for a while now," said a neighbor who wished to be identified only as Brenda.

"We're all shocked," said another neighbor. "Neighbors are shocked. Hopefully, they'll figure it out and get to the bottom of it ... of what's going on."

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.