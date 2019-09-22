Fontana women accused of purchasing $900K worth of goods with stolen gift cards, police say

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two women were accused of posing as IRS agents and defrauding people, according to Fontana police.Ailing Lu and Ji Hyun Lee were both accused of calling victims and threatening to arrest them unless they paid them in Target gift cards.Detectives tracked down the women and found more than $900,000 worth of products purchased with gift cards provided by victims.Police want to remind the public that no law enforcement or public agency will ever ask you to pay in gift cards.