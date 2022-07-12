women attacked

Woman says she was attacked at Marina del Rey Home Depot after shopper demands 6 feet of space

The woman shared several photos of her injuries with Eyewitness News, which include scratches to her neck and arm.
Woman says she was attacked after shopper asks for 6 feet of distance

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman claims she and her friend were attacked at the self-checkout line at a Home Depot store in Marina del Rey after a shopper asked for six feet of social distance.

According to one of the victims - who wished to be identified only as Kaila - she and her friend were standing in line behind a man and a woman.

Kaila claims the woman asked her and her friend to give her six feet of space.

The two friends reportedly backed away from the woman, but seconds later, the woman allegedly asked the women "if they had something to say."

The woman then allegedly grabbed Kaila by her hair and began punching her in the head.

"It took a few people to pull off ... she was trying to get to me a couple more times," said Kaila. "I started calling the police. Everyone around just kind of seemed stunned. My friend, who was trying to call for help or ask anyone around us to help us, started walking towards the exit and that's when the lady ran back inside and she attacked my friend as well before she finally left for good."

Kaila shared several photos of her injuries with Eyewitness News, which include scratches to her neck and arm.

Kaila and her friend filed a police report and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

More TOP STORIES News