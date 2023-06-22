Angel City FC stars Julie Ertz, Alyssa Thompson named to USWNT's 2023 World Cup roster

Angel City FC stars Alyssa Thompson and Julie Ertz have been named to the 23-player U.S. Women's National Team roster for the World Cup this year.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Angel City FC fans will see familiar faces when they watch the U.S. women's national team in the Women's World Cup starting in July.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 23-player squad on Wednesday and among the players included on the roster are Julie Ertz and her Angel City FC teammate Alyssa Thompson.

Thompson, the No. 1 pick in this year's National Women's Soccer League draft, will be the youngest player on the roster at 18 years old.

"I was really shocked and surprised, but honestly, I did everything that I could to put myself in this position," Thompson said. "It feels really relieving that all my hard work paid off."

So far, Thompson has three goals in 12 games in the NWSL.

Ertz, who won two World Cup titles with national team, is coming back after she stepped away from the game for 19 months. Just 10 months ago, she gave birth.

"Being a mom and a professional athlete is definitely new territory, but it's been exciting. It's given me a whole new perspective," Ertz said.

Ertz, 31, wasted no time acclimating with her Los Angeles-based club when she signed a 1-year deal with Angel City FC in April.

Other star players on the roster include Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

This year's World Cup kicks off on July 20 and will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.