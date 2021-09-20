Pilot arrested for 3 OC sexual assaults, may be linked to others, officials say

Authorities say Robert Daniel Yucas was taken into custody in Anchorage, Alaska after an anonymous tip and DNA samples linked him to the crimes.
The 51-year-old Cathedral City resident is a pilot for cargo airliner Kalitta Air and an Army veteran. He was arrested in Alaska Thursday after returning on a flight from China. He is currently awaiting extradition back to California.
Investigators say Yucas assaulted three women near Woodfield Park in Aliso Viejo. He also may be linked to crimes committed in San Diego and Riverside County.
Authorities believe Yucas may be a serial rapist who has committed other assaults. Although he now lives in Cathedral City, he previously lived in Aliso Viejo.
One Aliso Viejo attack was reported in August of this year and two were reported in 2020.
On Jan. 20, 2020, a 22-year-old woman was skateboarding in the area when she was grabbed by a man. She fought back and the man fled.
On April 2, 2020, a woman told detectives a man grabbed her while she was walking in that area and pulled her into the bushes. She also fought back and her attacker fled the scene.