High-speed, head-on crash leaves 2 dead in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One man died at the scene and the other man died at a hospital, the LAPD reported. Information was not immediately available on the identities of the fatally injured men, who apparently were in their 20s, police said.

According to police, one vehicle was eastbound on Victory Boulevard when it crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with the other vehicle.

