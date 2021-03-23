Woofbowl serves dogs a unique and tasty meals using organic and healthy ingredients

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Tails are wagging and pups of all breeds and sizes are drooling with the arrival of their favorite treats on wheels.
Woofbowl, a doggie food truck, which launched in 2017, is serving unique and tasty meals using organic and healthy ingredients throughout New York City and New Jersey.
"This all started because as a military veteran, my dogs were a huge support for me. So this is our way of giving back to them and treating them right," said Ron Holloway, owner of Woofbowl and retired US Navy veteran.
From ice cream donuts to burgers, chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, and banana chips, Woofbowl is reinventing the way dog treats are made and served.
In addition to their signature menu options, a Woofbowl pup-favorite is their "dog beer", a non-alcoholic drink, made with healthy, hydrating, and joint protecting ingredients.
"We make everything from scratch and we have control over the ingredients. It takes us a whole eight to 10 hours to get this one hour going, so there's a lot of things that go on behind the scenes," said Solo Holloway, owner of Woofbowl.
The Holloway's, who are no strangers to a challenge, have risen to the obstacles they have faced after losing their entire savings to a contractor and seeing their business halted as a result of the pandemic.
"It's like why we started this amazing thing at the worst time in history. It was really hard because this is our dream. This saved my life. As a veteran it's tough being alone so being with other people and having a community has helped the issues that I was dealing with," said Ron Holloway.
The food truck, which can be found in "pup-ups" throughout cities like Brooklyn, Jersey City, and Hoboken, is also available for private parties and catering.
