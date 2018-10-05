Worker falls at Disneyland's 'Small World' ride, dangles 20 feet off ground

File photo of the "It's A Small World" ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A construction worker slipped and fell at Disneyland's "It's A Small World" ride, ending up dangling 20 feet off the ground.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue officials were called to a report of a technical rescue at the ride around 4 a.m. Friday. Responding authorities found a contract worker had been working inside the attraction when he slipped and fell.

The man was wearing safety gear, including a harness. He fell about 6 feet and was caught by his harness, suspended approximately 20 feet off the ground, authorities said.

Rescuers put a ladder up to the man and lowered him down. He was uninjured and refused any medical treatment.
