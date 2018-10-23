Worker rescued after dangling from 7th floor of Santa Ana federal building

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews safely rescued a construction worker who was dangling from the seventh floor of a federal building in Santa Ana on Tuesday.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews safely rescued a construction worker who was dangling from the seventh floor of a federal building in Santa Ana on Tuesday.

The man was spotted holding onto cables at 34 Civic Center Plaza in the 700 block of W. Santa Ana Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m.

Orange County Fire Authority officials said the man was working on a platform when a cable failed.



Technical rescue crews responded to the roof of the nine-story building to help the man down.


OCFA officials tweeted shortly before 9 am. that technical rescue crews successfully lowered the worker to safety.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentrescueSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
World Series Dodgers roster announced
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Los Angeles' top sports bars
Hurricane Willa: Category 4 storm closing in on Mexico coast
Dodger 'Baseball Head' gets ready for World Series
Growing migrant caravan on way to US border, explained
Show More
LA trans community protests Trump's new gender proposal
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
More News