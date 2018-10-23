Santa Ana Tech Rescue: Crews setting up ropes and rigging to lower the victim. pic.twitter.com/IsQQy5yikP — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 23, 2018

Technical Rescue: Rescue in progress. pic.twitter.com/p1nk9PIHa7 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 23, 2018

Technical Rescue: Victim safely lowered down by OCFA rescuers. pic.twitter.com/huGEFU9cy7 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 23, 2018

Crews safely rescued a construction worker who was dangling from the seventh floor of a federal building in Santa Ana on Tuesday.The man was spotted holding onto cables at 34 Civic Center Plaza in the 700 block of W. Santa Ana Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m.Orange County Fire Authority officials said the man was working on a platform when a cable failed.Technical rescue crews responded to the roof of the nine-story building to help the man down.OCFA officials tweeted shortly before 9 am. that technical rescue crews successfully lowered the worker to safety.