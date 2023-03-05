World's Ugliest Dog contest brings comPETitive pooches to CA

If there's one thing that is attractive about the event, it's the prize money of $1,500.

PETALUMA, California -- The fur will soon fly again for a competition in which contenders aim to be the worst in show.

It's the annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest and its' time to get comPETitive.

Dog owners from near and far with converge on a California farm to peddle their unsightly pooches for the title.

If there's one thing that is attractive about the event, it's the prize money of $1,500.

The event organizers will select contestants based on pictures and profiles that owners submit online.