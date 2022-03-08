localish

How this beautiful wreath can help save victims of domestic violence

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. -- A California wreath designer found a unique way to support victims of domestic violence.

Terra Lamborn, owner of Wreaths by Terra, designed a special wreath to raise funds for the Marjaree Mason Center.

It's a domestic violence shelter based in Fresno, California, that provides shelter, legal advocacy, counseling, and crisis support for victims of domestic violence.

Lamborn designed her special wreath, named The Marjaree, with the cause in mind.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of each of the wreaths would be donated to the center, and used to provide one night at a safe house for a victim in crisis.

The Marjaree is built with purple dahlias, roses, and delphiniums that symbolize courage and grace, and sprays of pampas grass give it an airy feeling.

When she began the project, Lamborn hoped to sell 50 of the Marjaree wreaths by the end of March. To her delight, she sold them all by the end of February.

You can check out Wreaths by Terra on Facebook or Instagram.

This video and story is based on reporting by Vanessa Vasconcelos.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
