Striking writers fear AI could partially replace their jobs: 'We need creativity in this field'

Could artificial intelligence partially replace human writers on some of your favorite shows? That's the fear some striking Hollywood writers are expressing as they fight for the future of their craft.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Picketing will resume Wednesday outside all the major L.A.-area studios as a strike by the Writers Guild of America that's halted hundreds of productions enters its second day.

Following Monday night's announcement by the WGA's West Coast and East Coast branches that contract talks with the studios had broken down, the union walked off the job when its contract expired at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, the union's first strike in 15 years.

The writers union remains at an impasse with Hollywood studios over a host of labor issues. Besides residuals for streaming content and the number of writers assigned to each show, writers have also raised concerns about the use of artificial intelligence.

"They want to have AI write a script and hire a writer - an actual person - to come and touch up the script that AI writes to make it unique. Over time, AI will just be generating the same story over and over again," one man in a picket line told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

"We need creativity in this field and in this industry to keep viewers interested."

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, has said it presented a comprehensive package proposal to the guild, which included "generous" increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals.

"The AMPTP also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve that offer, but was unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the guild continues to insist upon. The primary sticking points are mandatory staffing and duration of employment, guild proposals that would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not.

"The AMPTP member companies remain united in their desire to reach a deal that is mutually beneficial to writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship to the thousands of employees who depend upon the industry for their livelihoods. The AMPTP is willing to engage in discussions with the WGA in an effort to break this logjam.''

Actor Rob Lowe joins writers strike at Paramount Studios: 'We're only as good as the writing we get'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass played a key role in the recent labor dispute between the Los Angeles Unified School District and thousands of workers. Bass said she'll be reaching out to both sides of this labor dispute.

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal -- and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains -- the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the Writers Guild wrote in a message to its membership.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing. From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI (artificial intelligence) for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession."

Pickets went up beginning Tuesday afternoon -- but on Wednesday, the strikers have an earlier call time of 9 a.m., according to the schedule posted on the WGA's website.

They are expected to be out in force again on Wednesday morning at Amazon's Studio in Culver City, CBS' Studio City lot, Television City, The Walt Disney Co.'s corporate headquarters in Burbank, the Fox Studio Lot, Netflix's Hollywood headquarters, Paramount Studios in Hollywood, Sony Studios in Culver City, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. in Burbank.