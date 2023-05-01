Hollywood braces for potential strike with Writers Guild of America contract set to expire

Last-minute negotiations were underway Monday between the Writers Guild of America and major studios in the hopes of averting a strike that would bring productions to a halt.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Last-minute negotiations were underway Monday between the Writers Guild of America and major studios in the hopes of averting a strike that would bring productions to a halt.

WGA members voted overwhelmingly earlier this month to authorize a strike if labor negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, break down. According to the Writers Guild of America, 97.8% of members who cast ballots supported the strike-authorization vote. A total of 9,218 union members cast ballots, representing nearly 79% of the WGA's membership.

The current Writers Guild contract expires at 11:59 PM on Monday.

Last week, the guild issued a list of strike rules to its thousands of members as the possible work stoppage loomed.

During a strike, union members would not be allowed to write or revise content, nor would they be allowed to negotiate on any future projects.

WGA is pushing for better pay and residuals, particularly over streaming content. The guild is specifically calling for higher residual pay for streaming programs that have higher viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard rate regardless of a show's success. The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show.

Studios have pushed back, saying the entire industry is under budget constraints.

"Nobody disagrees that the writers need to be paid more. It's a question of how much more and how that's going to work in a digital streaming-dominated industry," said Dominic Patten, senior editor of Deadline Hollywood.

The last time the writers union went on strike was in 2007-08, remaining off the job for 100 days and grinding Hollywood production to a halt.

That strike was precipitated over compensation for what was then termed "new media," with Internet streaming beginning to reshape the entertainment landscape.

Various estimates from different organizations estimated that the 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.

