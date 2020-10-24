Traffic

1 killed in wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on WB 105 Freeway in Lynwood, CHP says

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash involving as many as five vehicles on the westbound 105 Freeway in Lynwood, the California Highway Patrol said.

In a tweet at 5:22 a.m., Caltrans said all of the freeway's westbound lanes were closed near Long Beach Boulevard. One lane was later reopened to traffic.

Whether the deceased person was an occupant of the wrong-way vehicle was not immediately clear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.


