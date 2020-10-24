1 killed in wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on WB 105 Freeway in Lynwood, CHP says

Lynwood: WB I-105 at Long Beach Blvd. all lanes closed. Incident involving wrong way driver & fatality. Unknown duration. pic.twitter.com/CjLW8nlooB — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 24, 2020

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash involving as many as five vehicles on the westbound 105 Freeway in Lynwood, the California Highway Patrol said.In a tweet at 5:22 a.m., Caltrans said all of the freeway's westbound lanes were closed near Long Beach Boulevard. One lane was later reopened to traffic.Whether the deceased person was an occupant of the wrong-way vehicle was not immediately clear.